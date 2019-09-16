Pinterest Inc. (PINS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
53.2% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Pinterest Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Pinterest Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pinterest Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Pinterest Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pinterest Inc.
|N/A
|29
|0.00
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Pinterest Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pinterest Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|0.00
|1.00
|2.60
The competitors have a potential upside of -46.39%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pinterest Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pinterest Inc.
|4.21%
|8.66%
|-7.17%
|0%
|0%
|18.81%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year Pinterest Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.
Liquidity
Pinterest Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Pinterest Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.89 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. Pinterest Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pinterest Inc.’s competitors.
Dividends
Pinterest Inc. does not pay a dividend.
