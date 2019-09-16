Pinterest Inc. (PINS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.2% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Pinterest Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Pinterest Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Pinterest Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest Inc. N/A 29 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Pinterest Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.60

The competitors have a potential upside of -46.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pinterest Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Pinterest Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Pinterest Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Pinterest Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.89 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. Pinterest Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pinterest Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Pinterest Inc. does not pay a dividend.