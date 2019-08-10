Pinterest Inc. (PINS) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest Inc. 28 19.57 N/A -0.10 0.00 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pinterest Inc. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Pinterest Inc. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Pinterest Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pinterest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Pinterest Inc. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -7.27% for Pinterest Inc. with average price target of $31.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pinterest Inc. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 53.2% and 49.84% respectively. Pinterest Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year Pinterest Inc. was more bullish than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.