Pinterest Inc. (PINS) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pinterest Inc.
|28
|19.57
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Pinterest Inc. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Pinterest Inc. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pinterest Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Pinterest Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pinterest Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Pinterest Inc. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|2
|3
|2.50
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The downside potential is -7.27% for Pinterest Inc. with average price target of $31.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Pinterest Inc. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 53.2% and 49.84% respectively. Pinterest Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pinterest Inc.
|4.21%
|8.66%
|-7.17%
|0%
|0%
|18.81%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|-0.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.5%
For the past year Pinterest Inc. was more bullish than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Summary
Pinterest Inc. beats DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.