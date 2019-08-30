Pinterest Inc. (PINS) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pinterest Inc.
|29
|20.36
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pinterest Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pinterest Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Pinterest Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|2
|4
|2.57
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Pinterest Inc. is $32.13, with potential downside of -7.57%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. shares and 0% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares. About 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pinterest Inc.
|4.21%
|8.66%
|-7.17%
|0%
|0%
|18.81%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Pinterest Inc. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.
