Pinterest Inc. (PINS) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest Inc. 29 20.36 N/A -0.10 0.00 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pinterest Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Pinterest Inc. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Pinterest Inc. is $32.13, with potential downside of -7.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. shares and 0% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares. About 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.