Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)’s Financial Results Comparing With SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Both Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 3 0.00 17.72M -0.27 0.00 SecureWorks Corp. 12 -2.03 9.42M -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and SecureWorks Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 621,558,104.46% 24.5% -3% SecureWorks Corp. 75,906,526.99% -4.8% -3.2%

Liquidity

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, SecureWorks Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SecureWorks Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.2% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares and 98.4% of SecureWorks Corp. shares. Insiders owned 4.03% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.9% of SecureWorks Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24% SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31%

For the past year Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was more bearish than SecureWorks Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Pintec Technology Holdings Limited beats SecureWorks Corp.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.