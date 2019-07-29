Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Since Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 8 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Micro Focus International plc 23 2.42 N/A 1.31 17.83

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Micro Focus International plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3% Micro Focus International plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Micro Focus International plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Micro Focus International plc 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Micro Focus International plc’s potential downside is -1.22% and its consensus target price is $21.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Micro Focus International plc are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 18.77% respectively. 4.03% are Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 33.82% -17.31% -24.45% 0% 0% -20.66% Micro Focus International plc -0.38% 17.48% 53.47% 78.98% 72.94% 72.64%

For the past year Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Micro Focus International plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Micro Focus International plc beats Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions. The company offers enterprise Linux, OpenStack private cloud, software-defined storage, and other IT infrastructure management and optimization solutions; and professional, and training and education services. Micro Focus International plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.