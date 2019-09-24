Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Ideanomics Inc. 2 1.93 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Ideanomics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3% Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.2% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares and 3.3% of Ideanomics Inc. shares. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders are 4.03%. Insiders Comparatively, held 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24% Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76%

For the past year Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has -63.24% weaker performance while Ideanomics Inc. has 58.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Ideanomics Inc. beats Pintec Technology Holdings Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.