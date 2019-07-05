Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 9 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Appian Corporation 33 10.12 N/A -0.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Appian Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Appian Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3% Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28%

Liquidity

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Appian Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Appian Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Appian Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Appian Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Appian Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $36 average price target and a -1.88% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.3% of Appian Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders are 4.03%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Appian Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 33.82% -17.31% -24.45% 0% 0% -20.66% Appian Corporation 1.85% 3.67% -8.08% 31.45% 10.91% 27.85%

For the past year Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Appian Corporation had bullish trend.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.