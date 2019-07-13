Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)’s Financial Results Comparing With AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)

Since Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 9 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 22 99.50 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3% AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and AGM Group Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 0.49%. Insiders owned 4.03% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares. Comparatively, AGM Group Holdings Inc. has 60.57% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 33.82% -17.31% -24.45% 0% 0% -20.66% AGM Group Holdings Inc. -8.9% -23.51% -40.41% -58.88% 0% -42.95%

For the past year Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was less bearish than AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

AGM Group Holdings Inc. beats Pintec Technology Holdings Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.