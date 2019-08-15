Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Reaches $3.93 After 4.00% Down Move; Fort LP Raised Its Gartner (IT) Position

Fort Lp increased Gartner Inc (IT) stake by 87.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Lp acquired 2,595 shares as Gartner Inc (IT)’s stock declined 10.96%. The Fort Lp holds 5,567 shares with $844,000 value, up from 2,972 last quarter. Gartner Inc now has $11.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $125.04. About 252,697 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 14/03/2018 – ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for IT Service Management Tools; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 22/05/2018 – Hitachi Named a Visionary in Inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 14/05/2018 – Media Alert: Gartner Announces Digital Marketing Conference 2018; 04/04/2018 – Rackspace Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Pro; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 26/04/2018 – CA Technologies Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools for Second Consecutive Year; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 19/04/2018 – TIBCO Software Recognized in Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities for Data Science & Machine Learning Platforms

The stock of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 185,863 shares traded. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $149.11M company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $3.77 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PT worth $5.96 million less.

More notable recent Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” on August 05, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “NYSE Trader: Expect ‘Heavy Selling’ Thursday Morning – TheStreet.com” published on August 15, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “Don’t Panic: NYSE Trader Breaks Down Why Investors Should Be Patient – TheStreet.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Just 4 Days Before Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$14.27, Is Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold IT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 87.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 89.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% or 27,173 shares. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 511,838 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 5,462 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Limited Company owns 1,420 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corp owns 0.19% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 526,900 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd Company has invested 1.03% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). 48,378 are owned by Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% or 98,391 shares in its portfolio. 2,961 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Veritable LP owns 0.03% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 11,400 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 151,585 shares. 361,009 are held by Bollard Grp Ltd Company. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 46,800 shares. Eulav Asset holds 73,800 shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 1,451 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Fort Lp decreased Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) stake by 49,365 shares to 9,097 valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) stake by 51,820 shares and now owns 122,241 shares. Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) was reduced too.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.25 million activity. 7,319 shares valued at $1.06 million were sold by Christopher MR Thomas on Tuesday, March 12.