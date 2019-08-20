Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Reaches $3.29 After 4.00% Down Move; Alkermes plc (ALKS) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.58% or $0.309 during the last trading session, reaching $3.291. About 164,308 shares traded. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $124.87 million company. It was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $3.16 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PT worth $4.99M less.

Among 4 analysts covering Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Alkermes has $3300 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 34.76% above currents $21.89 stock price. Alkermes had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Sell”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 1. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $2700 target in Monday, July 15 report. See Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) latest ratings:

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.44 billion. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy.

The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 210,871 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 47.26% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 03/05/2018 – ALKERMES TO DISCUSS ALKS 3831 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM MAY 10; 02/04/2018 – ALKERMES GETS REFUSAL TO FILE LETTER FROM FDA FOR ALKS 5461; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Sees 2018 ARISTADA Net Sales of $140M-$160M; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $1.35-Loss $1.55; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes: Topline Results From ENLIGHTEN-2 Study Expected in 4Q 2018; 02/05/2018 – Alkermes’ Corporate Presentation to be Webcast at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 16/04/2018 – Missed wake up call?– In a stunning about face, the FDA is now welcoming the new drug application from Alkermes it rejected 2 weeks ago $ALKS; 16/04/2018 – Alkermes Announces FDA Acceptance For Review Of New Drug Application For ALKS 5461 For The Adjunctive Treatment Of Major Depressive Disorder; 16/04/2018 – Alkermes: FDA Action Expected by Jan. 31, 2019; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Alkermes stumbles as FDA refuses to review depression drug

More notable recent Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Suggests It’s 49% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alkermes up 5% on positive ALKS 8700 data – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alkermes up 4% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alkermes (ALKS) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alkermes EPS beats by $0.21, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold Alkermes plc shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 148.89 million shares or 0.09% less from 149.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp has 4.98 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 20,314 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 43,477 shares. Opus Point Prtn accumulated 7,722 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Company accumulated 0% or 62 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs stated it has 100 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc invested 0.02% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). The California-based Franklin Inc has invested 0.09% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Virtu Limited Co has 10,498 shares. 14.35M are held by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc holds 273,982 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 4.34 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 58,474 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk invested in 0.02% or 114,938 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $124.87 million. The firm connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products.