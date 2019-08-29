Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Reaches $2.93 After 5.00% Down Move; Champlain Investment Partners Has Lifted Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Position By $1.08 Million

The stock of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 12.01% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $2.93. About 176,049 shares traded. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $111.17 million company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $2.78 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PT worth $5.56 million less.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) stake by 3.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc acquired 32,625 shares as Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT)’s stock rose 10.20%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 885,321 shares with $29.93M value, up from 852,696 last quarter. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. now has $829.77 million valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About 8,829 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Varian’s ProBeam Compact System Picked by University of Miami – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PINTEC Announces Appointment of Independent Director Nasdaq:PT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PINTEC Announces Independent Director Resignation Nasdaq:PT – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Talend to Share Its Open Source Data Expertise at ApacheCon Las Vegas – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kura Oncology to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $111.17 million. The firm connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased Mccormick & Company Incorpora (NYSE:MKC) stake by 48,645 shares to 673,195 valued at $101.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) stake by 185,005 shares and now owns 1.07 million shares. Novanta Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SYBT) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire King Bancorp, Inc. and Expand Its Footprint Into Nelson County – Business Wire” published on December 19, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Stock Yards Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.26 Per Common Share – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Stock Yards Bancorp Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of King Bancorp – Business Wire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 48 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $145,520 activity. On Friday, March 22 the insider Heitzman Donna L bought $2,313. Herde Carl G bought 66 shares worth $2,120. EDINGER CHARLES R III had bought 75 shares worth $2,409 on Friday, March 22. Priebe Stephen M also bought $4,632 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares. On Monday, July 22 Bickel Paul J III bought $3,922 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) or 113 shares. Brown J McCauley had bought 45 shares worth $1,563. The insider TASMAN NORMAN bought $4,657.