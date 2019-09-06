Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Forms $3.13 Double Bottom; Morgan Stanley (MS) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Morgan Stanley (MS) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 327 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 353 sold and reduced their stock positions in Morgan Stanley. The institutional investors in our database now own: 1.38 billion shares, down from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Morgan Stanley in top ten stock positions decreased from 14 to 12 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 63 Reduced: 290 Increased: 244 New Position: 83.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.97B for 8.67 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial services and products to firms, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $68.32 billion. The companyÂ’s Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. It has a 9.24 P/E ratio. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, and market-making services in equity securities and fixed income products, including foreign exchange and commodities, as well as prime brokerage services; corporate loans, commercial and residential mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for equities and commodities customers; loans to municipalities; and investments and research services.

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc holds 100% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley for 404.83 million shares. Valueact Holdings L.P. owns 26.23 million shares or 12.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tegean Capital Management Llc has 8.61% invested in the company for 300,000 shares. The United Kingdom-based Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust has invested 5.92% in the stock. Focused Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 2.32 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.31. About 2.28 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (MS) has declined 12.46% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500.