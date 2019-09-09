Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Forms $2.97 Double Bottom; Webster Financial (WBS) Sentiment Is 1.17

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) formed double bottom with $2.82 target or 5.00% below today’s $2.97 share price. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) has $112.69M valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.97. About 166,077 shares traded. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Webster Financial Corp (WBS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 127 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 109 decreased and sold positions in Webster Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 81.06 million shares, down from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Webster Financial Corp in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 82 Increased: 91 New Position: 36.

The stock increased 4.41% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 523,854 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) has declined 22.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV TO $0.33 FROM $0.26,; EST. $0.27; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q EPS 85c; 06/03/2018 Webster Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Corporation Increases Common Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Webster Financial; 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q Net $80.2M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Webster Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBS)

More notable recent Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Webster Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:WBS) Upcoming 0.8% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Webster Financial: Healthy And Growing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Webster Financial declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. holds 3.62% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation for 448,350 shares. Polaris Capital Management Llc owns 819,219 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.93% invested in the company for 167,470 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Financial Management Inc. has invested 0.86% in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc, a Utah-based fund reported 1.56 million shares.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. It operates through four divisions: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. It has a 11.24 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking.