Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Forms $2.93 Double Bottom; C&J Energy Services (CJ) SI Decreased By 34.52%

C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) had a decrease of 34.52% in short interest. CJ’s SI was 2.28M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 34.52% from 3.48 million shares previously. With 1.01 million avg volume, 2 days are for C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ)’s short sellers to cover CJ’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 477,324 shares traded. C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) has declined 53.68% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CJ News: 20/03/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N SAYS CFO MARK CASHIOLA RESIGNED; 20/03/2018 – C&J ENERGY – MIKE GALVAN, CURRENTLY C&J’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL ASSUME ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CFO ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 03/05/2018 – C&J Energy Services 1Q Rev $553M; 03/05/2018 – C&J Energy Services 1Q EBITDA $73.7M; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Associates Corporation Buys Into C&J. Energy Services; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys Into C&J. Energy Services Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ C&J Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CJ); 03/05/2018 – C&J Energy Services 1Q EPS 31c; 26/03/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC SEES ESTIMATED 2018 CAPEX BUDGET OF $430 MLN TO $450 MLN – PRESENTATION SLIDES

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) formed double bottom with $2.70 target or 8.00% below today’s $2.93 share price. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) has $111.17M valuation. The stock decreased 6.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.93. About 170,429 shares traded. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for gas and oil industry primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $582.03 million. The firm provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to gas and oil exploration and production companies. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services divisions.

