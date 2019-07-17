Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Comparison side by side

Both Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 9 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Zix Corporation 8 6.44 N/A 0.09 105.91

Table 1 highlights Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Zix Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Zix Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3% Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Zix Corporation is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Zix Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Zix Corporation is $10.5, which is potential 9.03% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.2% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares and 75.7% of Zix Corporation shares. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders are 4.03%. Competitively, Zix Corporation has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 33.82% -17.31% -24.45% 0% 0% -20.66% Zix Corporation -10.56% 23.77% 12.97% 39.73% 76.85% 62.65%

For the past year Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has -20.66% weaker performance while Zix Corporation has 62.65% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zix Corporation beats Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.