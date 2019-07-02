Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 9 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Workiva Inc. 48 10.41 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Workiva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Workiva Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Workiva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Workiva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Workiva Inc.’s consensus target price is $44.33, while its potential downside is -24.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 64.9% of Workiva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders are 4.03%. Comparatively, 4.9% are Workiva Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 33.82% -17.31% -24.45% 0% 0% -20.66% Workiva Inc. 3.01% 3.94% 24.11% 40.13% 104.73% 50.6%

For the past year Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Workiva Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Workiva Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.