Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Comparing side by side

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Twilio Inc. 131 20.04 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Twilio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Twilio Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Twilio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Twilio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

On the other hand, Twilio Inc.’s potential upside is 17.80% and its average target price is $153.11.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.2% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares and 73.9% of Twilio Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.03% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s shares. Competitively, Twilio Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24% Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78%

For the past year Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has -63.24% weaker performance while Twilio Inc. has 55.78% stronger performance.

Summary

Twilio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.