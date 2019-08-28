Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Comparing side by side

Both Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Phunware Inc. 14 2.63 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Phunware Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Phunware Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3% Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Phunware Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Phunware Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Phunware Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 17.3%. Insiders held roughly 4.03% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Phunware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was less bearish than Phunware Inc.

Summary

Phunware Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.