Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) to pay $0.74 on Sep 3, 2019; Rivernorth Capital Management Increased By $676,440 Its Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Stake

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) stake by 19.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc acquired 67,644 shares as Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD)’s stock rose 1.24%. The Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 415,513 shares with $4.32M value, up from 347,869 last quarter. Pioneer Floating Rate Tr now has $262.47 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 44,396 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 7.34% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW) is expected to pay $0.74 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:PNW) shareholders before Jul 31, 2019 will receive the $0.74 dividend. Pinnacle West Capital Corp’s current price of $94.99 translates into 0.78% yield. Pinnacle West Capital Corp’s dividend has Aug 1, 2019 as record date. Jun 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $94.99. About 625,381 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 21.91% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “Pinnacle West Sets Date for 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results, Webcast/Conference Call – Arizona Daily Star” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On EXACT Sciences Corporation (EXAS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,322 are held by Advsrs Asset Mngmt. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication owns 169,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.24% or 2.33M shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh accumulated 3,450 shares. Mai Mgmt accumulated 3,212 shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww Markets has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 14,850 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,720 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Dean Invest Assoc Limited Com reported 0.16% stake. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.1% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Ironwood Counsel accumulated 0.46% or 12,324 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.01% or 36,360 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 22,322 shares. Johnson Fincl Gp reported 400 shares stake.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company has market cap of $10.67 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. It has a 20.35 P/E ratio. The firm serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Among 6 analysts covering Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pinnacle West Capital had 13 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $97 target. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) on Monday, April 15 to “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $100 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, January 11 by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained the shares of PNW in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, January 30, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 2,568 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 5,000 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Rivernorth Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 415,513 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 508,563 shares. Round Table Svcs Lc has 13,149 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 110,217 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 66,216 are held by Q Advisors Ltd Liability. The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Pnc Ser Gp holds 0% or 8,900 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 186,927 shares. 40,963 are owned by Stifel Financial Corporation. Sit Investment Assocs Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 136,615 shares. Shaker Llc invested in 0.79% or 150,537 shares.