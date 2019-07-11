Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) to pay $0.74 on Sep 3, 2019; Aristotle Capital Management Lifted Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Position By $8.20 Million

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) stake by 3.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Management Llc acquired 71,929 shares as Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS)’s stock rose 8.88%. The Aristotle Capital Management Llc holds 2.20M shares with $251.58M value, up from 2.13M last quarter. Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc now has $11.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $128.05. About 473,668 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 32.18% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW) is expected to pay $0.74 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:PNW) shareholders before Jul 31, 2019 will receive the $0.74 dividend. Pinnacle West Capital Corp’s current price of $95.46 translates into 0.77% yield. Pinnacle West Capital Corp’s dividend has Aug 1, 2019 as record date. Jun 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $95.46. About 438,181 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 21.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%

More notable recent Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “79 Encore RV Resorts and Thousand Trails Campgrounds Earn TripAdvisor’s 2019 Certificate of Excellence – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company has market cap of $10.68 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. It has a 20.45 P/E ratio. The firm serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Among 5 analysts covering Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Pinnacle West Capital had 12 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of PNW in report on Wednesday, June 12 to “Underweight” rating. As per Wednesday, January 30, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained the shares of PNW in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:PNW) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On EXACT Sciences Corporation (EXAS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

