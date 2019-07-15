Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Analysts See $1.57 EPS; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC)

Among 5 analysts covering Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Edgewell Personal Care had 8 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $41 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Bank of America. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 8 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. The stock of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by SunTrust. See Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Upgrade

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $39 New Target: $41 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $44 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $45 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy

08/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report $1.57 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 6.08% from last quarter’s $1.48 EPS. PNW’s profit would be $176.28M giving it 14.95 P/E if the $1.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s analysts see 881.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $93.88. About 309,798 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 21.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS

The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 375,562 shares traded. Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) has declined 21.91% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.34% the S&P500. Some Historical EPC News: 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care 2Q EPS $1.20; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Edgewell; 30/05/2018 – Edgewell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Company To Webcast A Discussion Of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results On May 3, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Banana Boat® Kicks Off Summer by Releasing Simply Protect™, a New Line of Sunscreen with Fewer Ingredients; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 EPS $2.70-EPS $2.90; 22/04/2018 – DJ Edgewell Personal Care Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPC); 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.40-Adj EPS $3.60; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-24%; 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.4% Position in Edgewell

More notable recent Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 74% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It has a 19.03 P/E ratio. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands.

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pinnacle West Sets Date for 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results, Webcast/Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “No break for customers on 2017 APS rate hike, commissioners say – Phoenix Business Journal” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Pinnacle West Capital had 12 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 30 to “Market Perform”. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Monday, April 15 to “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the shares of PNW in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $9000 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. UBS maintained Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company has market cap of $10.54 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. It has a 20.11 P/E ratio. The firm serves approximately 1.2 million customers.