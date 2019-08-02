Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Analysts See $1.46 EPS; Eventide Asset Management Lifted By $17.58 Million Its Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holding

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) stake by 135.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eventide Asset Management Llc acquired 149,000 shares as Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)’s stock rose 11.79%. The Eventide Asset Management Llc holds 259,000 shares with $30.67M value, up from 110,000 last quarter. Vulcan Matls Co now has $18.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $136.75. About 788,516 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT

Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report $1.46 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.35% from last quarter’s $1.48 EPS. PNW’s profit would be $163.92M giving it 15.75 P/E if the $1.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s analysts see 812.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $91.97. About 823,605 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Moreover, Polar Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.69% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 265,300 shares. Ellington Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 2,300 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 18,669 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 21,795 shares. Girard Prns reported 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 7,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Da Davidson &, Montana-based fund reported 5,414 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 0% or 5,590 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 182,144 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 56,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Fin Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 182,111 shares. New England Research reported 0.79% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 30,072 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Among 7 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Vulcan Materials had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 2 report. Longbow maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) rating on Friday, July 26. Longbow has “Buy” rating and $15300 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Goldman Sachs. J.P. Morgan initiated it with “Buy” rating and $135 target in Thursday, March 21 report.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vulcan Materials Co (Holding Co) (VMC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) stake by 89,000 shares to 212,000 valued at $51.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) stake by 131,000 shares and now owns 805,000 shares. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Pinnacle West Capital Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America upgraded the shares of PNW in report on Monday, April 15 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Bank of America.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company has market cap of $10.33 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. It has a 19.7 P/E ratio. The firm serves approximately 1.2 million customers.