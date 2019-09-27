Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKEP), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 94 4.06 111.79M 4.61 19.78 Spark Energy Inc. 25 0.00 11.39M 0.19 130.26

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Spark Energy Inc. Spark Energy Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Spark Energy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 118,358,920.06% 10.1% 3% Spark Energy Inc. 45,945,945.95% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Spark Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 2 1 2.25 Spark Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1.62% for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation with average price target of $99.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Spark Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.8% and 6.16%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinnacle West Capital Corporation -0.63% -2.87% -3.04% 4.11% 13.67% 7.07% Spark Energy Inc. 0.38% 1.06% 2.01% 11.74% 4.43% 33.78%

For the past year Pinnacle West Capital Corporation was less bullish than Spark Energy Inc.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation beats Spark Energy Inc. on 12 of the 14 factors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.