Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Since Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) and PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 94 2.92 N/A 4.61 19.78 PPL Corporation 31 2.74 N/A 2.57 11.54

In table 1 we can see Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and PPL Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PPL Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than PPL Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 3% PPL Corporation 0.00% 15.7% 4.2%

Volatility and Risk

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s current beta is 0.13 and it happens to be 87.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, PPL Corporation has beta of 0.55 which is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, PPL Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and PPL Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 3 1 2.20 PPL Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has an average price target of $97.8, and a 3.49% upside potential. On the other hand, PPL Corporation’s potential upside is 11.38% and its average price target is $32.5. The results provided earlier shows that PPL Corporation appears more favorable than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and PPL Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.8% and 76.8%. About 0.2% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.21% are PPL Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinnacle West Capital Corporation -0.63% -2.87% -3.04% 4.11% 13.67% 7.07% PPL Corporation -2.28% -3.11% -4.7% -3.8% 3.31% 4.59%

For the past year Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than PPL Corporation.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors PPL Corporation.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 324,000 natural gas and 407,000 electric customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 521,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 4 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates 15 electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 11 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.