Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) and PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) compete against each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 93 2.80 N/A 4.61 20.64 PG&E Corporation 18 0.58 N/A -13.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and PG&E Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 3% PG&E Corporation 0.00% -44.9% -9.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.19 beta indicates that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is 81.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. PG&E Corporation on the other hand, has -0.15 beta which makes it 115.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation. Its rival PG&E Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.1 respectively. PG&E Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and PG&E Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 2 2 2.40 PG&E Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

The upside potential is 5.03% for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation with average target price of $97.8. On the other hand, PG&E Corporation’s potential upside is 29.10% and its average target price is $23.6. Based on the data shown earlier, PG&E Corporation is looking more favorable than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and PG&E Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.7% and 88.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares. Competitively, PG&E Corporation has 0.21% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 3.27% -0.66% 6.35% 7.6% 21.91% 11.73% PG&E Corporation -10.86% -23.86% 18.74% -54.76% -58.22% -23.96%

For the past year Pinnacle West Capital Corporation had bullish trend while PG&E Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation beats PG&E Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in northern and central California. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and photovoltaic. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.