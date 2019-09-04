Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

As Electric Utilities companies, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) and Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 95 2.96 N/A 4.61 19.78 Pampa Energia S.A. 27 0.00 N/A 3.12 10.54

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energia S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Pampa Energia S.A., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Pampa Energia S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 3% Pampa Energia S.A. 0.00% 35.9% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.13 shows that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is 87.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Pampa Energia S.A. on the other hand, has 0.59 beta which makes it 41.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Pampa Energia S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Pampa Energia S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Pampa Energia S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 3 1 2.20 Pampa Energia S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1.96% upside potential and an average price target of $97.8. Meanwhile, Pampa Energia S.A.’s average price target is $33, while its potential upside is 155.42%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Pampa Energia S.A. seems more appealing than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Pampa Energia S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.8% and 42.7%. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 38% of Pampa Energia S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinnacle West Capital Corporation -0.63% -2.87% -3.04% 4.11% 13.67% 7.07% Pampa Energia S.A. 1.23% -4.78% 55.92% -6.4% -22.44% 3.43%

For the past year Pinnacle West Capital Corporation was more bullish than Pampa Energia S.A.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation beats Pampa Energia S.A. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuado. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 143.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.3 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 263 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.