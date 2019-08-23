Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has 87.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.2% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.10% 3.00% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital Corporation N/A 94 19.78 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Industry Average 1.33 2.04 2.23 2.30

$98.17 is the average target price of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, with a potential upside of 3.46%. The peers have a potential upside of 38.14%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinnacle West Capital Corporation -0.63% -2.87% -3.04% 4.11% 13.67% 7.07% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Pinnacle West Capital Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is 87.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.13. Competitively, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s peers are 60.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.40 beta.

Dividends

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.