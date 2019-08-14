Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) and Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Comparing side by side

Since Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) and Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) are part of the Electric Utilities industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 94 2.84 N/A 4.61 19.78 Fortis Inc. 38 0.00 N/A 1.73 22.84

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Fortis Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Fortis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 3% Fortis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Fortis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Fortis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a consensus price target of $98.17, and a 6.94% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.8% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 59.29% of Fortis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.55% of Fortis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinnacle West Capital Corporation -0.63% -2.87% -3.04% 4.11% 13.67% 7.07% Fortis Inc. -0.13% -0.53% 7.65% 11.39% 21.48% 18.17%

For the past year Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Fortis Inc.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Fortis Inc.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail customers in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail customers in ArizonaÂ’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts (MW) comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 customers in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 549,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns 4 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 264,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 79,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 65,000 customers in Fort Erie, Cornwall, Gananoque, Port Colborne, and the District of Algoma in Ontario; approximately 43,200 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and Aitken Creek. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.