Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) and Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Comparison side by side

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) and Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) compete against each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 92 2.80 N/A 4.61 20.64 Ellomay Capital Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A 0.10 90.30

Table 1 highlights Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ellomay Capital Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) and Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 3% Ellomay Capital Ltd. 0.00% 1.4% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s current beta is 0.19 and it happens to be 81.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a 0.82 beta which is 18.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Ellomay Capital Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 3 2 2.33 Ellomay Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s upside potential is 5.03% at a $97.8 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.7% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 5.3% of Ellomay Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 69.8% of Ellomay Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 3.27% -0.66% 6.35% 7.6% 21.91% 11.73% Ellomay Capital Ltd. 1.94% 12.45% 7.07% 6.3% 3.95% 14.32%

For the past year Pinnacle West Capital Corporation was less bullish than Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation beats Ellomay Capital Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Italy and Spain. The company owns 16 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp and 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp. It also operates a bi-fuel power plant with an installed capacity of approximately 850 MWp in the vicinity of Ashkelon, Israel; and constructs pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel, as well as an anaerobic digestion facility in Goor, the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as NUR Macroprinters Ltd. and changed its name to Ellomay Capital Ltd. in April 2008. Ellomay Capital Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.