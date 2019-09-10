Pinnacle West Capita (PNW) Stock Declined While Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Boosted Stake by $681,625; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Cut Stake in Gentex (GNTX) by $374,600 as Share Value Rose

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capita (PNW) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 7,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 118,351 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25 million, up from 111,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Pinnacle West Capita for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $92.45. About 893,788 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW)

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 18,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 298,390 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, down from 317,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 1.41M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Nomura invested in 0.02% or 44,865 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys accumulated 0.05% or 4,903 shares. Hartford Inv Management invested 0.04% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). 28,448 were reported by Zacks Invest Mgmt. Birmingham Mgmt Co Incorporated Al reported 10,900 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advsr has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0.26% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) or 707,938 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 736,408 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) reported 2,466 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 28,061 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) or 1,014 shares. Mason Street Lc holds 0.03% or 15,999 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Management invested in 0.45% or 198,855 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd has 0.07% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW).

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc. (NYSE:AFL) by 17,330 shares to 659,131 shares, valued at $32.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,773 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Fin. Services (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell Bankshares owns 0.1% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 18,716 shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 0.02% or 24.10 million shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh invested in 0.85% or 39,700 shares. Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.17% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). First Citizens Bancorporation & Tru Co has invested 0.06% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Jane Street Grp Incorporated invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 67,917 shares. Hl Fincl Services Lc reported 14,371 shares. 149 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset. Bernzott holds 3.24% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 1.30 million shares. Earnest Prtn Limited reported 132 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Co has 246,727 shares. Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 134,000 shares. Carroll Fin Assocs accumulated 496 shares. Bb&T has 53,548 shares.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) by 14,359 shares to 323,376 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 18,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,890 shares, and has risen its stake in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX).