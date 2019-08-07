Pinnacle West Cap Tive (PNW) Shareholder Hexavest Upped Holding by $2.61 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Valuation Declined, Capital Investment Services Of America Has Increased Its Position

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 4,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 170,263 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, up from 165,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $62.58. About 3.18 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Tive (PNW) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 27,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The hedge fund held 261,640 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01M, up from 234,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Tive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $93.02. About 1.00 million shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.)

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Cognizant Technology Solutions’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Share Price Deserve to Gain 30%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “INVESTIGATION REMINDER for VRNT, PETQ, CTSH and PT: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Div Reminder for Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) invested in 0.05% or 1,458 shares. 35,598 are held by Horan Cap Limited Liability. Voya Mngmt Lc accumulated 3.34M shares. Brandes Prtnrs LP owns 146,834 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Becker Inc stated it has 12,960 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 99 shares. 2.19 million are held by Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership. De Burlo Group Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 6,408 shares. Addenda Inc, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 87,857 shares. The Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 0.54% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Matthews International Management Ltd has invested 12.56% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ingalls And Snyder Lc holds 0.18% or 51,279 shares. Dalton Limited Com holds 374,485 shares. Redwood Ltd Liability Co has 8,039 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 119,317 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Fincl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 1.99 million shares to 266,176 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communication Co (NYSE:RCI) by 80,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,858 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Ce (NASDAQ:CTXS).