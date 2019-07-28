Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Stock Price Rose While Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Upped Holding by $608,000; Csat Investment Advisory LP Raised Its Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) by $391,152

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,672 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77 million, up from 106,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $92.02. About 707,814 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 21.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 1498.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 1,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,199 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, up from 75 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $353.88. About 455,274 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hrt Financial has invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Oak Ridge Invs Limited Co has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.64% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2.83 million shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 26,060 shares. Westover Capital Ltd Liability owns 1,148 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Natixis has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 1,440 were accumulated by Pinnacle Ptnrs. Creative Planning accumulated 3,269 shares or 0% of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancorp invested in 832 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moors And Cabot Inc has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Diversified Tru Company accumulated 1,120 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fjarde Ap has 0.08% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 18,360 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc reported 29,172 shares.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ulta (ULTA) Up 10.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on April 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Cosmetic Business With Lady Gaga Products – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Strong Growth Stocks That Goldman Sachs Says Look Cheap – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Prime & AWS Momentum Aid Amazon’s (AMZN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, ULTA, WDC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5,772 shares to 302 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 18,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 527 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO) by 5,683 shares to 26,013 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 5,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,922 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).