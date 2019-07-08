Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Stock Price Rose While Element Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.55 Million Its Position; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Boosted Its Holding by $959,420

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 16,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, down from 55,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $95.36. About 610,530 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 21.91% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 539 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 1,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 214,202 shares to 256,560 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 178,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (NYSE:PMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). The New York-based Amer Intl Gp has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 370,252 shares. Tompkins Fincl invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Two Sigma Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 3,446 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 21,054 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 21,649 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,550 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 27,000 shares. Moreover, American Management has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Df Dent Company Inc has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). World Asset Mgmt accumulated 7,525 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.29% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) or 259,700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 152,030 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability owns 14,959 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 6.08% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.48 per share. PNW’s profit will be $176.28M for 15.18 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 881.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “APS parent sees Q3 revenue, profit increases on hot weather, growth – Phoenix Business Journal” on November 08, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on January 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “APS Customers Get Solar after Sunset with Major Clean-Energy Projects – Business Wire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pinnacle West (PNW) Announces Executive Management Changes – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “APS names new president – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: December 20, 2018.