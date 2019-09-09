Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Stock Price Declined While Voya Investment Management Has Increased Holding by $1.58 Million; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stock Value Rose While Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreased Stake

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 83,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, down from 91,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $111.65. About 509,624 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 16,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 144,385 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 127,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $92.44. About 488,146 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 84,700 shares to 439,831 shares, valued at $12.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 320,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 860,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Oriental: Strong Growth With Price To Break Through – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Oriental Education & Technology Group Is Nailing It – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Stocks to Buy That Beat Earnings and Revenue Estimates and Raised Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “New Oriental Education’s Enrollment Booms Artificially, but It Still Has a Solid Quarter – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “APS, Pinnacle West CEO Don Brandt to retire in November – Phoenix Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “APS CEO defends utility during grilling over customer disconnections – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,705 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Moreover, Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.05% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Hightower Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 10,720 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 67,135 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Prudential Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 103,889 shares. Focused Wealth holds 0.01% or 216 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc holds 0.01% or 2,128 shares. Naples Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). 93 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 174,170 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. 5,012 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Tompkins Finance invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 4,903 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW).

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 16,558 shares to 325,580 shares, valued at $35.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,096 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA).