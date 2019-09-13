Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Stock Declined While Pacad Investment LTD Boosted by $340,938 Its Position; Lam Research (LRCX) Shareholder Stoneridge Investment Partners Boosted Position by $2.66 Million as Stock Value Rose

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 882.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 3,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 4,038 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $380,000, up from 411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.11. About 435,256 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 414.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 14,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 17,636 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, up from 3,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $237.3. About 879,018 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $345.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 13,129 shares to 3,600 shares, valued at $191,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 61,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,100 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “APS’ top exec to answer ACC’s power shutoff questions in September – Phoenix Business Journal” on July 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “APS, Pinnacle West CEO Don Brandt to retire in November – Phoenix Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BEP or PNW: Which Utility Stock is Better Placed Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Regulators target APS chief executive for August hearing – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold PNW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 95.00 million shares or 0.97% more from 94.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William Company Il invested in 2,999 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% or 6,591 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 14,701 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd owns 24,490 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co holds 0.04% or 52,610 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 707,488 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 17,972 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Lc holds 137,163 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Franklin Resources reported 1.45M shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 10,616 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 2.58M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication accumulated 2,536 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd invested in 2,754 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $281.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 19,148 shares to 98,677 shares, valued at $6.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,273 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB).