Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Stake Upped by Qs Investors Llc; Open Text (OTEX) Holder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Lowered Its Position by $2.18 Million as Stock Rose

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 12,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,168 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10M, up from 83,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $95.65. About 21,041 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 21.91% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 57,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,664 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.22M, down from 558,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.66. About 20,834 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Find the Marketâ€™s Sweet Spot – Investorplace.com” on April 12, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Alexander’s Energy Plan: The Dollars Are In The Details – Forbes” published on April 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “APS Moving Forward to Bring New Clean-Energy Projects Online for Customers – Business Wire” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) CEO Don Brandt on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200 are owned by Optimum Invest Advisors. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Moreover, Van Eck Assocs Corp has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 12,981 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.1% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). 10,233 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Investments Company Limited. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust owns 4,988 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.09% or 190,066 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 23,215 shares. Qs Invsts Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 95,168 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.07% or 5,317 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability owns 9,253 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 1,179 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Gp invested 0.02% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 21,819 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 3,994 shares.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,728 shares to 307,610 shares, valued at $12.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemours Co by 112,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,445 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “OpenText Releases New Cloud and Hybrid Offerings for SAP® Solutions – PRNewswire” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brazilian Telecom Leader TIM S/A Digitally Transforms Invoicing with OpenText Customer Experience Management – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oracle (ORCL) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Strong Buy Stocks the Street Loves – Yahoo Finance” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Open Text: The Future Is Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 67,357 shares to 74,401 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 11,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).