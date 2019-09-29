Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Holder Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding; Highlander Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) as Stock Rose

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 9,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 54,847 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16 million, down from 64,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 479,578 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 9,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously

