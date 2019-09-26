Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Holder Great West Life Assurance Company Has Upped Stake by $10.95 Million; Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Price Declined While Riverpark Advisors Has Raised Stake

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 71.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 70,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 169,772 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53M, up from 98,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 756,005 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 122.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 117,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 214,179 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.12M, up from 96,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $97.78. It is down 13.67% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Ks has 14,495 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Washington Tru reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hartford Investment reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.22% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 806,583 shares. Moreover, Fenimore Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.45% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 411,528 shares. Rmb Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ww Asset Mngmt reported 0.07% stake. Zeke Llc owns 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 10,575 shares. Hartline Inv has 44,182 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Product Llc, a New York-based fund reported 254,200 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob has 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 2.74M shares in its portfolio. California-based Park Presidio Lc has invested 3.25% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 57,312 shares.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $233.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,850 shares to 71,132 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 22,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,185 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold PNW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 95.00 million shares or 0.97% more from 94.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Df Dent Com Inc has 3,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 90,907 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 234,533 shares. Prelude Capital Management Lc stated it has 452 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Corporation stated it has 3,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meritage Mngmt reported 0.05% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And has 129,993 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0.35% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Guardian Life Ins Comm Of America owns 315 shares. Campbell Co Adviser Ltd Liability Co reported 18,933 shares stake. Cibc Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 10,616 shares. 4 are owned by Carroll Associate. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has 9,012 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Limited Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.02% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW).