Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Holder E&G Advisors LP Has Trimmed Position; As Dover Corp. (DOV) Shares Declined, Holder Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Lowered Stake by $2.32 Million

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 661,012 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 4,500 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 7,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $94.14. About 1.07 million shares traded or 6.42% up from the average. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc owns 3,145 shares. Cleararc accumulated 2,728 shares. Amp Investors Limited owns 0.07% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 135,316 shares. E&G Limited Partnership reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Td Asset Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 141,826 shares. Van Eck Assocs invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 162,326 shares. Birmingham Mngmt Al holds 0.47% or 10,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Plante Moran Fin Advisors Ltd has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 284 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 709,917 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc holds 0.18% or 85,516 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund holds 0.05% or 2,230 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). 115,304 are held by Sei Invests.

