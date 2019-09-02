Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Upped By $305,440 Its Facebook (FB) Position; Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Cut Its Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Position

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) stake by 4.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 79,624 shares as Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE)’s stock declined 4.13%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 1.63M shares with $38.23 million value, down from 1.71 million last quarter. Caretrust Reit Inc now has $2.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 643,162 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 30.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc acquired 1,840 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc holds 7,952 shares with $1.33M value, up from 6,112 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $518.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook is facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 22/03/2018 – SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE FOUND NEAR OFFICES OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IN CENTRAL LONDON – BRITISH POLICE; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg and Sandberg need to address the Cambridge Analytica issue, says this NYU professor; 22/03/2018 – Steve Bannon at FT conference: I didn’t know about Facebook data mining; 09/04/2018 – Moments Ago: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill for meetings before his first day of testimony tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Facebook: 90-Second Investment Analysis; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica was accused of improperly gaining access to the sensitive user information of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 20/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Facebook, Inc. and Certain Officers — FB; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – LIVE now: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. The insider THIEL PETER sold $4.05 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 2.76 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0.19% stake. Amer Money Mngmt Lc owns 8,073 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Beaumont Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fukoku Mutual Life Communication holds 10,050 shares. Atria Investments Llc stated it has 63,984 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0.14% or 2,262 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 1.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Groesbeck Invest Management Corp Nj has invested 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Florida-based Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Regions has 88,758 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. New York-based Virtu Fin Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Snow Cap Lp invested in 0.15% or 14,233 shares. The Washington-based Zevenbergen Cap Investments Limited Liability Co has invested 3.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Somerset Gru Ltd Llc holds 4,294 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 13.26% above currents $185.67 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. M Partners reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $24500 target in Friday, August 2 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Rosenblatt. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 18. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 7.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Invitation Homes Inc stake by 413,364 shares to 2.68M valued at $65.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) stake by 35,570 shares and now owns 1.79M shares. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CareTrust REIT has $25 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25’s average target is 5.09% above currents $23.79 stock price. CareTrust REIT had 8 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Capital One. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $25 target in Tuesday, April 9 report.