Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Trimmed Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $638,575 as Stock Rose; As Hess (HES) Market Valuation Rose, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Lifted Position by $167.06 Million

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $274.56. About 569,911 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 42.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 2.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 9.35M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $563.05M, up from 6.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock increased 5.68% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $63.22. About 1.82 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management Supports Changes at Hess; 17/04/2018 – Hess Announces Exciting 2018 Toy Truck Lineup; 13/03/2018 – Height Securities Advises Hess Infrastructure Partners LP on Divestment of CPC-1232 Railcar Fleet; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased Hess Is Initiating Comprehensive Operating Review; 09/04/2018 – Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Overbrook Mgmt Corp has invested 0.09% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Prospector Partners Lc reported 101,380 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 69,555 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement owns 146,216 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested 0.12% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Stifel Fincl holds 16,500 shares. Td Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp stated it has 12.77 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.01% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. 60,607 are held by Putnam Investments Ltd Com. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 375 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 45,110 shares. Atria Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 274 are owned by Parkside Fincl Bank &.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $250,790 activity. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by Quigley James H. on Wednesday, March 6. Checki Terrence J. had bought 442 shares worth $25,079. Shares for $25,079 were bought by CHASE RODNEY F. 442 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $25,079. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had bought 442 shares worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. SCHRADER WILLIAM G. bought 442 shares worth $25,079.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 481,554 shares to 4.71 million shares, valued at $258.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 10.34M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging M (IEMG) by 15,511 shares to 70,270 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I (USMV) by 6,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,116 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets (FEM).