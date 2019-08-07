Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Stake in Facebook (FB) Lifted by $305,440 as Shares Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Viking Global Investors LP Cut Position by $134.69 Million

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.18 million, down from 3.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.51% or $9.23 during the last trading session, reaching $132.64. About 6.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $181.75. About 1.88 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook responds to German privacy watchdog on data leak; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Says Regulation of Industry ‘Inevitable’; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 09/04/2018 – Ahead of Mark Zuckerberg Testimony, Facebook Already Has Made Changes; 10/04/2018 – FACEBOOK TO LAUNCH DATA ABUSE BOUNTY; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Hassan Sees ‘Tension’ Between Users, Profits; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg to hold talks with top EU data official; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Block Option of Using Data Brokers for Ad Targeting; 26/03/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FTC SAYS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE ON FACEBOOK PRACTICESStock off over 3%…

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management holds 47,461 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Quantres Asset Management stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.35% stake. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd stated it has 12,195 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 999,159 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Company invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Andra Ap holds 67,902 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested in 0.15% or 15,805 shares. Harbour Investment Management Limited has invested 2.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt stated it has 7,145 shares. Lakeview Partners Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 5,951 shares. Moreover, Stack Financial Inc has 3.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Semper Augustus Invs Group Incorporated Limited Liability holds 21,468 shares. Northwest Counselors Llc has invested 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 68,800 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 144,876 shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $149.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 2.20 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

