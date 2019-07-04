Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Raised Facebook (FB) Stake by $305,440 as Stock Price Rose; Strs Ohio Has Cut Position in Boeing Co (BA) as Share Value Declined

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 26/04/2018 – Facebook has said it was aware of the sharing of user data with Cambridge Analytica in 2015 and that 87 million people may have been affected; 27/03/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress, Facebook sources tell @CNNMoney. Facebook is curr…; 20/03/2018 – Mike Butcher: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO; 17/05/2018 – Gubagoo Helps Canadian and UK Automotive Dealerships List Inventory on Facebook Marketplace; 23/04/2018 – Facebook’s Next Headache: European Regulators — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Walden, Pallone Call on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Testify Before Committee; 17/04/2018 – Rep. McKinley: ICYMI: Facebook Tears Down Ads After McKinley Grills CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 09/04/2018 – Facebook: As Zuck Heads to the Hill, #DeleteFacebook Chills — Barrons.com

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 11,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 536,544 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.65M, down from 548,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – BOEING TO ESTABLISH NEW TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH CENTER IN KOREA; 11/04/2018 – Airbus sees backloaded deliveries in 2018, reaffirms target; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: Plane crash at Kathmandu Airport, Nepal. Reports say it belonged to US-Bangla Airlines of Bangladesh & was a Fokker F28 (although online fleet lists state 4 Boeing 737 & 4 Dash 8 are operated). Unconfirmed reports of no survivors. | Pic credits TBA; 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s China Facility Will Complete Some 737 Jets; 25/04/2018 – Lightning Hazards Prompt Boeing to Fix 787 Jets; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table); 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Mgmt invested 0.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,729 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 4,991 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr reported 89,689 shares. Hudson Bay Management Lp accumulated 98,210 shares. The Maryland-based Maryland Capital Management has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 85,588 are held by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board. Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Investment Mgmt Ne has invested 5.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tradition Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 7,614 shares. Lvm Cap Management Ltd Mi invested in 52,944 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company owns 566,794 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 61,709 shares. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,070 shares. Excalibur Mgmt has invested 0.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 40,652 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $144.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Bus Mach Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Lc invested in 2,555 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 620 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,570 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Owl Creek Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.94% or 152,263 shares. Washington Bank accumulated 56,843 shares or 1.51% of the stock. 373,561 were accumulated by Tremblant Capital. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 440 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Wright Serv accumulated 0.4% or 5,971 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 259,197 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 1.23% stake. Renaissance Techs Lc has invested 0.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stonebridge Capital Advsrs, Minnesota-based fund reported 25,117 shares. Mitchell Cap Mgmt invested 2.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Park Presidio has 6.81% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 350,000 shares.

