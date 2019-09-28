Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Position In Mastercard Class A (MA) Was Increased; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Tiger Eye Capital Has Upped Its Holding

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 60.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 5,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 14,632 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.71M, up from 9,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. POST OFFICE LOSING BILLIONS BECAUSE IT DELIVERS PACKAGES FOR AMAZON AT A VERY LOW RATE; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU is asking Amazon to stop marketing a powerful facial recognition tool to police, saying law enforcement agencies could “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone; 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure; 15/05/2018 – Amazon isn’t the only business in Seattle that is against the new tax (although they ARE Seattle’s biggest employer). Local venture capitalists, startup founders and other big company CEOs wrote an open letter on @Medium against it; 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS FULFILLMENT CENTER IN MISSOURI, ADDING 1.5K JOBS; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO BEZOS SAYS SCRUTINY NORMAL FOR BIG CORPORATIONS

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 233.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $863,000, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Mastercard Foundation also sold $6.63 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 760,355 shares. 18,503 were reported by Bragg Financial. Crow Point Ltd Liability Corp owns 95,000 shares for 4.04% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 825 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atalanta Sosnoff Llc stated it has 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,413 were accumulated by Cambridge Trust Com. Ipg Ltd stated it has 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alps Advsrs Incorporated has 5,319 shares. Alpha Windward Llc stated it has 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The France-based Carmignac Gestion has invested 1.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Amica Retiree Med Tru invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,892 shares. Winslow Capital Limited Company invested 3.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). American Asset Inc accumulated 1,900 shares.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $480.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,370 shares to 146,099 shares, valued at $25.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,592 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Godsey & Gibb Associates has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 756 shares. B T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management reported 2,459 shares stake. Loomis Sayles & Lp owns 1.55M shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp owns 233,136 shares for 4.54% of their portfolio. Shoker Inv Counsel holds 415 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Girard Prns Ltd has invested 2.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). De Burlo Incorporated reported 10,395 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 2.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Pinnacle Financial has 1.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,282 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 1,163 shares. Alps Inc has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Regent Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.94% or 4,775 shares. Jacobson & Schmitt Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,997 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 110,704 shares. Meritage Group Limited Partnership holds 5.05% or 152,425 shares in its portfolio.