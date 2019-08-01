Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Lowered Its Holding in Anthem (ANTM) as Shares Rose; Sg Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Career Education (CECO) by $6.35 Million

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 37.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 396,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.92 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 452,897 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $291.83. About 843,017 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 15.07 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Anthem, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Higher medical costs take shine off Cigna second-quarter profit beat – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Us S/C Earnings E (EES) by 11,480 shares to 45,545 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Us Multifactor Etf by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Val (IJS).

