Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Lowered Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $638,575; Share Value Rose; As Aflac (AFL) Valuation Rose, Sei Investments Company Boosted Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $257.16. About 447,028 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 25,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 736,124 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.83M, up from 710,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 1.06M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.39 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I (USMV) by 6,796 shares to 25,116 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Smlcap 600 (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provident Inv Mngmt holds 0.04% or 4,802 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 2.33 million shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 56,900 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Capstone Inv Advsrs has invested 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Inc holds 4,057 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 928,743 were accumulated by Clark Grp. Dupont Cap Mgmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 8,515 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 388,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.14% or 238,173 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 99,909 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 145,147 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 65,023 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Court Place Limited Company reported 55,631 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

