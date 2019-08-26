Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Lowered Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $638,575; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Trimmed Its Stake in Northern Tr (NTRS) as Share Value Rose

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.38M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 75.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1,898 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172,000, down from 7,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 1.29 million shares traded or 3.38% up from the average. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 09/04/2018 – Northern Trust Appoints Managing Director for Bonita Springs Office; 18/04/2018 – Growth is looking good now, but it won’t be enough to save the U.S. from its out-of-control budget deficit, warns Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust; 06/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 13/04/2018 – Northern Trust Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 27/03/2018 – Northern Trust Asset Management Expands Relationship with Minority-Owned Brokers; 30/05/2018 – Hong Kong Baptist University Appoints Northern Trust For Custody and Accounting Services; 30/04/2018 – Northern Trust Wealth Management Announces Texas Leadership Succession; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens New York Wealth Management Team; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Announces Leadership Appointments in Global Family Office & Investment Practice Group; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust 1Q Net $381.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim accumulated 662,204 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Miracle Mile Lc reported 32,960 shares. Charter Tru Co reported 2,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Crawford Investment Counsel owns 538,097 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.06% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 2,308 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com invested in 17,851 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.27% or 13.21 million shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.01% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) or 571 shares. Andra Ap reported 47,400 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fiduciary reported 37,329 shares. Private Wealth Partners Limited Company has 0.14% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 9,700 shares. State Bank Of The West invested in 0.05% or 5,077 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.16% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Analysts await Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 4.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.58 per share. NTRS’s profit will be $354.56 million for 12.83 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by Northern Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 11,210 shares to 15,127 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.45 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.