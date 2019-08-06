Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Lifted Facebook (FB) Stake by $305,440 as Stock Rose; Millennium Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Terreno Rlty (TRNO) by $22.21 Million as Stock Price Rose

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $184.4. About 13.08 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO DECLINES REQUEST TO APPEAR BEFORE U.K LAWMAKERS; 14/05/2018 – In India, Facebook’s WhatsApp Plays Central Role in Elections; 15/05/2018 – Members of the U.K. Parliament said they would summon Mark Zuckerberg to testify on the Cambridge Analytica data leak – but Facebook officials responded that Zuckerberg has no plans to do so; 13/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech losses sink Wall St, oil falls on U.S. production fears; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg to hold talks with top EU data official; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Deleting Facebook is the messiest breakup ever; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send either Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer or Chief Product Officer Chris Cox to appear in front of UK lawmakers in regards to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 09/04/2018 – moneycontrol: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to meet with US lawmakers on Monday

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 440.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 528,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The hedge fund held 648,913 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.28 million, up from 120,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 267,544 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 9,800 shares to 10,300 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.42 million shares, and cut its stake in On Deck Cap Inc.

