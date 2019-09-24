Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Increases Position in Mastercard Class A (MA); Stephens Holding in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Cut as Market Value Declined

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 40.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 67,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 97,549 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, down from 165,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 246,543 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 233.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $863,000, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $273.15. About 3.11M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacer Fds Tr by 31,768 shares to 407,708 shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 30,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $158.48 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of stock.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.95M for 6.89 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings.