Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Increased Stake in Facebook (FB); Louisiana Pac (LPX) Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Boosted Its Holding by $15.65 Million

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 652,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.72 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.94 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.86. About 1.27M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 9.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Is Said Expected to Appear Before House Committee; 09/04/2018 – Facebook should pay its 2bn users for their personal data; 10/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: ALOG, FOXA & FB; 29/03/2018 – FB TO LAUNCH PUBLIC ARCHIVE SHOWING ADS WITH POLITICAL LABEL; 19/03/2018 – LASRY: FACEBOOK SHOULD BE REGULATED LIKE A UTILITY; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a join hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Co…; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: Breaking from @business:*FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DAT; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 21/03/2018 – In an internal email to colleagues at the University of Cambridge, data scientist Aleksandr Kogan called Facebook’s side of the story a “fabrication.”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million was sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.